The scene of a crash on the Bruce Hwy at Tinana. Contributed

AN ICE cream truck was involved in a two-car crash at Tinana on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the Bruce Hwy about 2.50pm.

Another vehicle, a four-wheeled drive towing a caravan, was also involved.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Police are directing traffic around the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.