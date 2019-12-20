Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCOOPED UP: Dempsey Jacobs will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court next year. Picture: Contributed
SCOOPED UP: Dempsey Jacobs will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court next year. Picture: Contributed
News

Ice cream truck theft case left to chill until 2020

Laura Blackmore
20th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHERBOURG man who allegedly attempted to beat the heat by stealing a truck laden with ice cream has had his case adjourned until next year.

Dempsey Jacobs, 28, appeared before Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday on five charges: stealing a ­vehicle, obstructing police, breaching bail, unlicensed driving and common nuisance.

Police allege Mr Jacobs stole a Streets Ice Cream truck from a Puma ­service station in Maryborough at 6.45am on ­Monday.

He then allegedly drove the truck to Cherbourg but lost control of the vehicle on Barambah Ave.

At 8.15am it's alleged he crashed the truck near a store.

He spent the night in custody at the Murgon watch house.

Early reports suggest most of the ice cream survived the crash and was later rescued by another Streets truck.

Mr Jacobs will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 3, 2020.

More Stories

Show More
cherbourg ice cream truck thief kingaroy magistrates court maryborough ice cream truck theft murgon magistrates court south burnett crime south burnett truck theft
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SKATE DEBATE: Decision made on controversial park’s future

        premium_icon SKATE DEBATE: Decision made on controversial park’s future

        News The Torquay Rd Skate Park in Hervey Bay will not be demolished but reaching that decision did not come without a divisive debate over the social impact

        REVEALED: Brolga wins hosting rights to major state event

        premium_icon REVEALED: Brolga wins hosting rights to major state event

        News Hundreds of singers will converge on the Fraser Coast in April

        Arson accused in tears at spending Christmas in custody

        premium_icon Arson accused in tears at spending Christmas in custody

        News The 19-year-old has already spent two nights in the watch house

        Rock solid effort brings joy to Bay's elderly

        premium_icon Rock solid effort brings joy to Bay's elderly

        News Kirami Residential Aged Care Facility recently displayed the rock garden for the...