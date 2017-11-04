News

Ice dealer attacks officers in getaway

BACK TO JAIL: Ulan Hamilton Parter, 26, of Childers, leaves Maryborough Supreme Court.
BACK TO JAIL: Ulan Hamilton Parter, 26, of Childers, leaves Maryborough Supreme Court. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

ULAN Hamilton Parter once called a woman a dog outside a shopping centre and spat on her.

He has also dug his nails so deep into a police officer's neck, that the officer began to bleed.

But the 26-year-old's most serious crime, for which he has been punished with a three-year jail sentence, was possession of ice.

When officers searched a car occupied by Parter on June 12 last year, they found components of a drug operation.

There was about 21g of methamphetamine, foreign money, drug utensils, and other drugs including marijuana. The Childers man pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court on Wednesday to a long list of charges which included drug possession, common assault, and serious assault. The court heard Parter turned to ice after the breakdown of a long-term relationship. That same woman, along with Parter's mother and child, were in the courtroom offering support.

On July 28 this year, Parter attacked two police officers after the car he was travelling in was pulled over for a random breath test. The police prosecutor said Parter fled in fear officers would find drugs and utensils - which they did.

But before the chase, Parter hit an officer in the face with his hand causing lacerations and bruising. A wrestle followed between Parter and another officer, in which Parter stuck his nails in his neck tearing through skin. The officer's shirt was ripped off during the struggle. Afterwards, Parter said "sorry” to the officers.

Justice Peter Applegarth told Parter "you deserve to be punished” after details of his crimes were read out.

Parter was sentenced to three years in jail, to be released on parole on February 1 next year.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

M'boro choir students lift up their voices

M'boro choir students lift up their voices

MORE than 350 Maryborough choir and singing students fine-tuned their musical skills to celebrate Music: Count Us In 2017.

OUR SAY: We're awaiting our rose this election

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (left) and the Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson (right).

Ms Palaszczuk was wooing voters before the election was called.

Hyne Timber named 'best business' at awards night

TOP TEAM: (from left) David and Peta Spencer, Peter Schiller, Katie Fowden, Jon and Lindy Kleinschmidt, Shane and Chrissie Robertson and James Hyne.

The six-generation family business claimed the top spot.

PHOTO: Man wanted for questioning over alleged stabbing

Police are searching for this man, who they believe could assist them with their inquiries after a stabbing in Maryborough on Thursday.

Police have released a photo of a man wanted for questioning.

Local Partners