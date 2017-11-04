Ice dealer attacks officers in getaway

ULAN Hamilton Parter once called a woman a dog outside a shopping centre and spat on her.

He has also dug his nails so deep into a police officer's neck, that the officer began to bleed.

But the 26-year-old's most serious crime, for which he has been punished with a three-year jail sentence, was possession of ice.

When officers searched a car occupied by Parter on June 12 last year, they found components of a drug operation.

There was about 21g of methamphetamine, foreign money, drug utensils, and other drugs including marijuana. The Childers man pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court on Wednesday to a long list of charges which included drug possession, common assault, and serious assault. The court heard Parter turned to ice after the breakdown of a long-term relationship. That same woman, along with Parter's mother and child, were in the courtroom offering support.

On July 28 this year, Parter attacked two police officers after the car he was travelling in was pulled over for a random breath test. The police prosecutor said Parter fled in fear officers would find drugs and utensils - which they did.

But before the chase, Parter hit an officer in the face with his hand causing lacerations and bruising. A wrestle followed between Parter and another officer, in which Parter stuck his nails in his neck tearing through skin. The officer's shirt was ripped off during the struggle. Afterwards, Parter said "sorry” to the officers.

Justice Peter Applegarth told Parter "you deserve to be punished” after details of his crimes were read out.

Parter was sentenced to three years in jail, to be released on parole on February 1 next year.