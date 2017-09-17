Ice Dragons zoom through Tech Challenge

THEY may be called the Ice Dragons but they left the tracks red hot when they powered through and won this year's Fraser Coast Technology Challenge Primary School Pushcart competition.

The team of 10 from St Mary's primary school started training in early term three, training twice per week. Manager of the Ice Dragons, Andrea Rossiter, said the team had a slow run in the beginning but it didn't take them long to bounce back.

"These kids went from having quite slow run times in the 50 and 100 metre relays, hitting all of the cones in the obstacle course and taking over 16 minutes to deconstruct then reassemble their cart to wining the 100m, coming 2nd in the 50m by less than one second, winning the obstacle course and not hitting any cones and deconstructing and reassembling their cart in under five minutes,” she said.

"The children worked so well together as a team and were also very encouraging towards other competitors, cheering them on and congratulating them on their efforts.”

The team is now looking forward to being a part of the 24 hour HPV race next year.

"Big thanks to the staff at St Mary's, especially Ted Michie for all of their support and assistance,” she said.