Ice-fuelled attack on M’boro hospital worker

A MAN, who carried out an ice-fuelled attack on a Maryborough Hospital worker, has been sentenced in court.

Scott Anthony Robertson, 43, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of common assault.

The court heard he attended the emergency department on March 19 about 8.55pm.

Hospital workers were keeping a close eye on him because of his aggressive behaviour, the court was told.

As he moved towards to exit, he told those in the emergency ward “f**k you, God I’ve taken a sh**tload of ice”.

As workers tried to keep him contained, the court heard Robertson ran at one of them and slammed into the man, causing immediate pain.

The worker and a security guard then tried to contain Robertson until police arrived.

The court heard Robertson told police he had been using the drug ice for weeks leading up to the incident.

Duty lawyer Natasha McKeough said her client was single, had a daughter and was on a disability support pension.

She said Robertson had a “history of mania”.

At the time he committed the offence he had been off his prescribed medication for about a week, she said.

He had since spent about eight weeks at Bayside Transformations to treat his addiction.

Ms McKeough said there had been no injury to the hospital worker and there was no suggestion he couldn’t continue to work as a result.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said the attack on a hospital worker was unacceptable.

He said it was another example of what can happen when one consumes that “horrible drug”.

“Clearly you were on another planet,” he said.

Magistrate Duroux fined Robertson $600 and ordered that half go to the worker he assaulted.

A conviction was recorded.