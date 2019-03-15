ICE QUEEN: Mother earned up to $10,000 per drug sale

A DUNDOWRAN mother became entangled in the Fraser Coast underworld, rapidly rising through the ranks of the local drug scene to make ends meet after losing her job.

With the pressure of a mortgage and eight children to feed, Samuella Lorraine Togo found temporary financial relief in selling the drug ice.

At the height of her reign, the 37-year-old charged up to $10,000 per transaction, a court has heard.

The mother-of-eight was arrested in November 2017 following an extensive police investigation cracking down on drug trafficking, which included officers listening in on phone calls involving Togo.

Details of the drug boss' elaborate criminal activity were revealed in Maryborough Supreme Court on Thursday.

In the four months she was under a police microscope, she sold the drug ice in quantities as large as 28g.

She made at least 122 sales to about 17 different customers.

Togo remained outside court for as long as possible before going in for sentencing on Thursday, enjoying her final moments of freedom surrounded by friends and family.

Leaving the building in a police car bound for jail was inevitable.

Togo was sentenced to seven years and one month in prison after pleading guilty to numerous charges including drug trafficking.

Togo's phones were tapped between March 24, 2017 to July 13, 2017.

Phone calls revealed Togo referring to the drug ice as "coke" in a bid to avoid detection from authorities.

The police investigation, dubbed Papa Tombaugh, discovered Togo sold drugs to as many as four customers on some days.

But despite being kept busy with many orders, her defence lawyer John Milburn said in court the disability care worker was not actually making much profit.

Togo sold the drugs for a slightly higher price than she bought them, buying from multiple drug dealers to refill her supplies.

The money she earned was spent mainly on friends and family.

Some of Togo's customers exchanged items such as groceries and electronic goods including a PlayStation for their fix.

Crown prosecutor Ron Swanwick said Togo had made a statement claiming she "made $30,000 every so often" but Mr Milburn said his client did not recall saying that.

The tattooed woman is not the typical image of a drug dealer.

She's lived as a law-abiding, hard-working citizen for most of her life.

In 2016, she was introduced to the drug ice in a social setting, beginning her downward spiral.

The court was told she had now been rehabilitated and no longer used drugs - which Justice Peter Davis said he believed.

Togo will be eligible for parole after serving 21 months behind bars.

Living in a cell won't be a new experience for her, as she spent about seven months in a prison over these charges after her bail was revoked.

She worked in a tattoo parlour after being granted renewed bail in April last year.