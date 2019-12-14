Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Carols by Candlelight return to Seafront Oval - (L) event co-ordinator Pastor Julie Terry, Pastor Ross Davie (Bayside Christian Church), Sarah Bailey-Wilkinson (community engagement officer H'Bay RSL) and Pastor Peter Ford (Bayside Christian Church).
Hervey Bay Carols by Candlelight return to Seafront Oval - (L) event co-ordinator Pastor Julie Terry, Pastor Ross Davie (Bayside Christian Church), Sarah Bailey-Wilkinson (community engagement officer H'Bay RSL) and Pastor Peter Ford (Bayside Christian Church). Alistair Brightman
News

Call made on carols rain or shine

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Dec 2019 9:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE iconic Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight will go ahead this evening despite recent thunderstorms.

Speaking to the Chronicle from Seafront Oval while setting up for the event, committee member Pastor Ross Davie said the forecast looked good.

"Last night we only had one tree down near the oval and council are fixing that, the ground after recent works has drained really well from the rain last night and is firm and drying out," he said.

"The forecast is fairly good, we might get the occasional rain shower this morning but that won't affect tonight.

"It is alll planning on going ahead unless we get a heavy late storm but forecasts are saying that is not likely.

"The bins are being set up and bands are preparing the sound equipment for sound checks in a few hours."

The carols event, which was rain out last year, has been a feature of Christmas celebrations in hervey Bay for more than 30 years.

<<READ MORE ABOUT THE CAROLS HERE>>

Starting the early program at 5.30pm, tonight's event is expecting to attract a crowd of around 8000.

 

More Stories

Show More
fcommunity fcwhatson fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Red tape talk is just ‘scare tactics’: corporation director

        premium_icon Red tape talk is just ‘scare tactics’: corporation director

        News One of the roles of the corporation will be to ensure the land, covering about 100,000ha, is used according to Butchulla law

        ‘No longer on the bottom rung of society’

        premium_icon ‘No longer on the bottom rung of society’

        News ‘The land in question has always been Butchulla land’

        Closing time for iconic Bay hall

        premium_icon Closing time for iconic Bay hall

        News There has been a strong sentimental attachment to the Hervey Bay building icon with...

        Future of rail topic of discussion during leader’s flying visit

        premium_icon Future of rail topic of discussion during leader’s flying...

        News Mr Albanese said what was needed was a national rail manufacturing strategy