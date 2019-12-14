Call made on carols rain or shine

THE iconic Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight will go ahead this evening despite recent thunderstorms.

Speaking to the Chronicle from Seafront Oval while setting up for the event, committee member Pastor Ross Davie said the forecast looked good.

"Last night we only had one tree down near the oval and council are fixing that, the ground after recent works has drained really well from the rain last night and is firm and drying out," he said.

"The forecast is fairly good, we might get the occasional rain shower this morning but that won't affect tonight.

"It is alll planning on going ahead unless we get a heavy late storm but forecasts are saying that is not likely.

"The bins are being set up and bands are preparing the sound equipment for sound checks in a few hours."

The carols event, which was rain out last year, has been a feature of Christmas celebrations in hervey Bay for more than 30 years.

Starting the early program at 5.30pm, tonight's event is expecting to attract a crowd of around 8000.