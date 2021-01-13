Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cairns Dive Centre passport feb mar 2008
Cairns Dive Centre passport feb mar 2008
Business

Iconic NQ business owed more than $1m

by Pete Martinelli
13th Jan 2021 10:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ICONIC dive operation Cairns Dive Centre has filed for liquidation owing creditors more than $1m.

The company closed its doors in March last year following the sudden death of founder Peter Boundy in February 2020.

In a notice posted on the ASIC website late last year, Decretum Pty Ltd, trading as the Cairns Dive Centre, announced that the company would be wound up and John Goggin be appointed as liquidator.

Mr Boundy was listed as Decretum's sole director and one of two shareholders.

Peter Boundy at Trinity Inlet.
Peter Boundy at Trinity Inlet.


Mr Goggin filed the report to creditors which outlined an outstanding loan debt of more than $1.3m, a total list of liabilities amounting to $2.2m and overdrawn bank account balance of more than $169,000.

The company's total assets came close to $1m.

At the time of closing, Cairns Dive Centre manager Melynda Franstedt said the COVID-19 pandemic had taken its toll on the prominent dive business.

"We have survived natural disaster (and) company changes, but this pandemic has taken its toll on all of us," Ms Franstedt said.

Originally published as Iconic Cairns business owed more than $1m

More Stories

business cairns great barrier reef

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rainfall making all the difference for Coast’s farmers

        Premium Content Rainfall making all the difference for Coast’s farmers

        News The welcome rain came on the back of two years of continuous dry spells, which saw the reduced cane crops on the Fraser Coast.

        Right for the part? Auditions to be held for Bay play

        Premium Content Right for the part? Auditions to be held for Bay play

        News Inspector Drake and the Black Widow will be performed at the Hervey Bay theatre...

        ON ITS WAY: Popular circus headed to Fraser Coast

        Premium Content ON ITS WAY: Popular circus headed to Fraser Coast

        News The show includes displays from aerial performers, jugglers, death-defying...

        Coast nutritionist and yogi’s best tips to shed Christmas kilos

        Premium Content Coast nutritionist and yogi’s best tips to shed Christmas...

        Information The natural therapies enthusiast says it is possible to lose 3kg a week safely.