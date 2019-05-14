Cricket commentator’s feud turns filthy

Iconic English cricket commentator Jonathan Agnew has been blasted by BBC chiefs after calling a fellow journalist a "c***" in a Twitter race row.

The Test Match Special commentator took on The Independent's Jonathan Liew for his article on the debate regarding Jofra Archer's imminent inclusion in the England ODI squad, The Sun reports.

The row started when Liew implied Agnew's concerns about Archer's call-up were discriminatory. Archer was born in Barbados and grew up there but has always held an English passport thanks to his dad being born in the UK, and he's now eligible to play for England after living there for three years.

Of Archer's England call-up, the BBC Radio's cricket correspondent said: "A huge call. Morale and camaraderie is a big part in team performance."

And Liew wrote: "(This) feels instinctively unarguable - who doesn't love morale and camaraderie, after all?

"Until you begin to ask why Archer is deemed such a grave threat to it."

The Independent's columnist later added: "There's an incendiary word you could posit to describe all this, but I'm not going to use it."

Agnew, 59, then sent Liew a number of direct messages on Twitter, calling him a "c***" on numerous occasions.

He wrote: "I'm going no further on the advice of people I have heard back from who know you and think you are a c***. I know you are. Think on.

"C***. You're so strange I don't know if you'd be upset to know those who think you are a c***. Or not."

Jonathan Agnew hasn’t taken kindly to Liew’s writing.

Jofra Archer is the X-factor England’s attack needs.

It's believed Agnew has been reprimanded and reminded of "clear standards of behaviour" that are expected while working for the British public broadcaster.

The BBC chiefs had reportedly spoken to Agnew even before Liew made his messages public on the weekend.

However, he avoided further punishment, unlike BBC 5 Live presenter Danny Baker who was sacked for a "racist" royal baby picture he tweeted last week.

Agnew has also apologised to Liew in writing.

The two journalists' feud could date back to 2012, when Liew called Agnew "the most overrated broadcaster on planet Earth" who adds "virtually nothing in terms of insight".

Archer, 24, was born in Barbados but holds a British passport - the only one he has ever had - thanks to his father.

And the Sussex speedster could be fast-tracked into the England World Cup side following the decision to cut his seven-year qualification period to just three.

This article first appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission