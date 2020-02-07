Iconic Great Hall to keep penning its history

HISTORY'S CUSTODIANS: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum volunteers Arno Tesling and Brian Taylor are getting ready to put together limited edition commemorative pens made from the Great Hall timber floor boards. Picture: Glen Porteous

THE Hervey Bay Great Hall might be demolished but its story will still be written with limited edition pen sets to be created from its legendary timber floorboards.

The Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum was able to acquire several metres of the Great Hall floorboards for posterity and will now work to convert them to almost 200 pens.

Museum volunteers Brian Taylor and Arno Tesling have been crafting the wood pieces to be assembled into the pen sets.

“There is a bit of work to getting them assembled because they have to be fitted on a mandrill on a lathe, turned to size, polished and then assembled,” Mr Taylor said. “The craftsmanship does take a bit of time because these are a limited set and we want them to be a good quality.”

Mr Taylor is doing some investigating into where the wood for the Great Hall floorboards originally came from, with some people suggesting it might have come from Fraser Island itself.

Another source suggested it might be spotted gum from around Murgon as the timber from that region was used in Hervey Bay.

“We have contacted the Queensland Department of Works to see if they have any record of what wood was used during the time of construction,” he said.

“This is important because it will go towards the credibility of the authenticity of pens when people buy them.”

This isn’t the first time the museum has made commemorative pens, previously using wood from the Urangan Pier and a salvaged cabinet from the Maheno shipwreck.

“We are custodians of Hervey Bay history and there was a lot history from the Great Hall and memories to go with it and these pens will help to keep those memories alive.”