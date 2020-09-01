Iconic Heritage City face to adorn CBD wall

COMMUNITY ICON: Alison Coleman, who worked with the council since the 1980s, will be the subject of a new mural in Maryborough.

COMMUNITY ICON: Alison Coleman, who worked with the council since the 1980s, will be the subject of a new mural in Maryborough.

A COMMUNITY icon is set to be immortalised on a Maryborough wall - she just needs the right artist to make it happen.

Maryborough identity Alison Coleman has been chosen as the subject of the next instalment in the city's mural trail.

Ms Coleman was a fixture in the Maryborough CBD, working as the council's street cleaner for more than 30 years, Councillor Daniel Sanderson said.

"With her hat festooned with colourful feathers, Alison was a regular sight in the CBD for 37 years, ensuring the streets were always clean and tidy," Cr Sanderson said.

"Alison did a remarkable job to keep the CBD clean and tidy and was a great ambassador for Maryborough, helping many visitors with directions and information."

Maryborough Mural Project co-founder Deborah Hannam said Ms Coleman's story was "a story of how an everyday person can make a real contribution and difference to their community".

Ms Coleman was also known for her running achievements.

She competed in many national and state marathons, including about 34 Gold Coast marathons.

The Maryborough Mural Project committee is looking for an artist to paint the mural telling Ms Coleman's story.

Interested artists should contact Dorelle Rider of the Maryborough Mural project on maillist@maryboroughmuralproject.org to get a copy of the design specifications for this piece of art.

They will also be sent a short note on Ms Coleman's background to be used for inspiration. Submissions close on October 16, 2020.