Iconic Paddle Pop gets makeover

A new ice cream announcement tends to get people excited but this one isn't designed just to appeal to people's tastebuds.

Unilever, the company behind Streets, has launched a new Koala Paddle Pop - and there's more to the dessert than meets the eye.

Paddle Pop has partnered with wildlife organisation WIRES to support three key initiatives which will help koalas in Australia, particularly in Queensland and NSW where the marsupials are officially listed as vulnerable to extinction.

"We want our new Koala Paddle Pop to help raise awareness of koala conservation among Aussie families - and what better way to support these cuddly creatures than with an ice cream in your hand," brand manager Annie Lucchitti said.

The Koala Paddle Pop being launched today supports WIRES.

Alex McDonald, head of sustainable business and communications at Unilever, said the company had a responsibility to help tackle Australia's environmental crisis.

"Bushfires, nature degradation, biodiversity decline and water scarcity are all interconnected issues of climate change," she said.

"If we don't take action now, the Australia we know today will look very different in the not too distant future."

The three key WIRES projects Paddle Pop is supporting are the building of koala rehabilitation facilities, The Koala Health Hub at the University of Sydney, and the installation of koala water drinkers in areas most impacted by the fires and drought.

"There's still more to be done to continue driving regenerative practices, including restoring soil health, conserving water, increasing local biodiversity, regenerating forests and protecting the animals which inhabit them," Ms McDonald said.

William the koala looking for a new home in bushland near Macquarie Fields after being released by WIRES. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Globally, Unilever brands are investing $1.89 billion in a new dedicated Climate and Nature Fund that will be used over the next 10 years for projects including landscape restoration, reforestation, carbon sequestration, wildlife protection and water preservation.

WIRES boss Leanne Taylor said koala populations had seen a dramatic decline over the last five to 10 years.

"Raising awareness for koala conservation is now more crucial than ever," she said.

"Paddle Pop's support is a great combination of long-term initiatives, education and practical planning for the upcoming summer season and rebuilding koala populations into the future."

Sydney Zoo is also showing its support for the partnership, donating 10 per cent of sales of the ice cream to WIRES throughout September and October.

The new Koala Paddle Pop combines chocolate and caramel flavours and is available now.

Originally published as Iconic Paddle Pop gets makeover