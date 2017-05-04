Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

RESTORATION and repair works on the birthplace of Mary Poppins author P.L Travers are in full swing at the iconic Kent St property.

Even the famous Mary Poppins statue is taking safety seriously as Fraser Coast Regional Council construction workers install a new roof and replacing interior woodwork.

The works will be undertaken at the heritage-listed building over the course of several months as part of the council's renewal plan.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the building would be transformed over the next few months.

"We're grateful we've received federal and state support for the finances to make this happen," he said.

"As a regional council we're looking forward to what this building will tell for our community, and the stories that will be brought to life."

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers. Joshuah Bucke

The building has been a huge part of Maryborough's history, which started as the Australian Joint Stock Bank during the 1880s.

Plans for the building were drawn up by famed architect Francis Drummond Greville Stanley, who also drew the plans for the town's court house, St Paul's Church and the girls grammar school

After the bank ceased trading in 1901, the building became home to the Union Bank in 1906. Through the ages, it took on many roles as an ANZ Bank, State Government offices and an interior design store before being purchased by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Deputy mayor George Seymour said the building was part of the physical legacy that brought wealth and prosperity through Maryborough during the late 1800s.

He said the works were long overdue, with the building suffering water damage from consistent leaks over recent years, and much of the woodwork needing to be replaced or treated.

"It's a significant building in a landmark spot - it's where all the banks were back in the day," he said.

"It remains an integral part of our history."