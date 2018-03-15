Bay's iconic sharks are on the move

HISTORY IN THE MAKING: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum volunteer Brian Taylor will be helping to relocate the iconic tourist attraction today.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum volunteer Brian Taylor will be helping to relocate the iconic tourist attraction today. Alistair Brightman

ONE of Hervey Bay's most iconic tourist attractions will be removed by crane and relocated to the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum next week for safe keeping.

The shark and boat display on the corner of Elizabeth St and the Esplanade in Urangan was once part of Vic Hislop's Shark Show, a former attraction set up by the Australian shark hunter more than 40 years ago.

When the business closed in 2016, Mr Hislop left the display in place as a service to the community with thousands of tourists and locals alike climbing on board for photo opportunities.

It wasn't until one of the heads of the three fibreglass sharks were smashed in and the teeth removed by vandals about three weeks ago that Mr Hislop decided it was time for the display to be moved to a secure home.

Museum volunteer Brian Taylor said the major works to remove the display would start on Wednesday, March 14, with council cutting away some of the concrete and removing the sharks for the volunteers to repair.

The following day, the remaining pieces will be lifted by crane on to a truck and delivered to the museum.

"We are so happy to be saving a Hervey Bay icon," Mr Taylor said.

"It will have to be cut down somewhat to transport as it weighs over seven tons.

"The Fraser Coast Regional Council and three local businesses are going to be involved in this major project to move the Hervey Bay icon to a safe place away from potential vandalism.

"Rick from Form Direct will be lifting it onto a truck supplied by Bay Powder Coating and Ian from Wide Bay Cranes will be lifting it off at the museum.

"We have a great community here with local business only too willing to help. Thanks to everyone involved."

Mr Taylor said the plans were already under way to bring the display back to its former glory.

"What we are going to do is put a couple of boards at the back as backdrop and that will be painted to look like sea and sky and we'll put some steps at the back so people can get up into the boat and take selfies and photos.

"It will look like they are at sea with the backdrop."

Mr Hislop also donated copies of his autobiographies and a massive framed photo of Mr Hislop in his shark hunting days, with jaws decorating his boat.