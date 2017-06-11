Vehicle stolen from Fraser Coast Motor Centre overnight

POLICE are investigating the alleged theft of a vehicle from the Fraser Coast Motor Centre overnight, after brazen thieves ran off with one of the centre's distinctive vehicles.

The store's white VW Amarok was allegedly stolen from the premises between 6pm on Friday and 6am Saturday by an unknown number of offenders.

The vehicle sustained damage during the theft, losing its rear mudflaps.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward or ring Policelink on 131 444.

The vehicle has a distinctive sticker on the windscreen and licensed number plate 189 XEY.