'I'd like it gone': Abandoned porn van frustrates cafe owner

Sugar Road Express cafe co-owner Michael Denvir wants a van that has been abandoned for weeks in front of his Maroochydore shop removed.

A VAN abandoned in front of Michael Denvir's busy Coast cafe has been a frustration as well as an education on the seedier corners of the internet.

The Mercedes Sprinter's number plates have been removed by police but a large "Fake Taxi" sticker remains plastered across its rear windscreen.

The sticker alludes to and copies the branding of a pornography website.

Mr Denvir, who owns Sugar Rd Express cafe in Maroochydore with wife Amanda, said the van had been in an all-day parking bay in front of his shop for about three weeks.

He said "heaps" of customers had commented on it since its arrival.

"A few people were educating us about what Fake Taxi actually meant," Mr Denvir said.

He said he knew nothing about the van, other than that he had reported it to police about a fortnight ago.

Maroochydore police were unwilling to shed any further light on its origins, saying without looking up the specifics, the van's removal was a matter for the owner.

Failing that, the officer said it was a matter for Sunshine Coast Council.

Mr Denvir said police had come to inspect it a few hours after he reported it, pouring over it for about 15 minutes and removing number plates.

Upon close inspection the van appeared completely empty and the doors were unlocked.

Mr Denvir said parking was scarce in the area.

"I'd like it gone."

A council notice on the van said it would be impounded if it wasn't removed by 4pm on Friday.

A council spokeswoman said the council was informed about the van by police on June 18.

"Council's parking officers attended the vehicle on that same day and issued a notice requiring the owner to remove the vehicle by 4pm on July 5, 2019," the spokeswoman said.

"If the owner does not move the vehicle at the required date and time, it will be impounded by council and held for one month while council attempts to contact the owner.

"If the vehicle is not collected it will be sold at auction."

She said the council received 1111 abandoned vehicle and vessel complaints last year.

Of those, 149 were impounded after being issued a notice.

"Impounded vehicles are held in a secure facility managed by council's contractor until they are collected by the owner or sold at auction."