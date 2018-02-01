Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ideal time to invest in property on the Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa
by

PEAK demand for rentals and some of the most affordable asking prices in the state have aligned to attract a fresh run of property investors.

It comes as the Fraser Coast experiences its lowest rental vacancy rates in a decade.

According to the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, the Fraser Coast started 2017 in weak territory with 3.9 per cent vacancy rates but by December reached the lowest level all year with 1.6 per cent.

That is the lowest level reached since June 2008.

The strong results bring the region in line with rental vacancies on the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

But Raine and Horne Hervey Bay sales manager Tim Wessling said local agents held the trump card - property price tags here are significantly less than those being spruiked by their southern competitors.

He said strong competition in the rental market also meant investors could be confident of getting quality tenants in as soon as properties settle, reducing mortgage stress.

"With the increasing population, properties still available at an affordable level and low interest rates, now is the time to invest," Mr Wessling said

"The advantage of investing in Hervey Bay is we don't have the booms and busts of city markets. We are a steady market place.

"As Hervey Bay continues to grow in popularity we've seen increasingly strong bookings for holiday rentals as recently as the Christmas-New Year period and we are looking forward to the upcoming Easter period and a great 2018."

Elders Hervey Bay agent Jacqueline Farag agreed the region was on the verge of a "very positive incline".

"There looks to be a boom in that area, because if people invest $400,000 into the Sunshine or Gold Coast they won't get as high a return as they would investing in a place like Hervey Bay," Ms Farag said.

"Most investors are really looking for properties under $350,000, so there is quite high demand for investors.

"We're also starting to see an increase in the number of family buyers, mostly with two or three kids."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  invest property market raine and horne reiq

Fraser Coast Chronicle
How Natalie lost 60kg in 18 months

How Natalie lost 60kg in 18 months

A Hervey Bay woman who lost half her body weight has a new goal to inspire overweight teenagers.

Which Hervey Bay and M'boro suburbs are best for families?

Suburbs in Hervey Bay and Maryborough have been named as some of the most family-friendly suburbs in Wide Bay.

New real estate figures are good news for the Wide Bay.

Where Wide Bay ranks in Queensland's fattest regions

The link between obesity and cancer tends to convince people to take a harder line on healthy eating.

We're up with the fattest regions across the state.

Magic Milthorpe set to defend Qld crown

DEFENDING CHAMP: Steve Milthorpe at Maryborough Speedway.

The state title will be contested on February 17.

Local Partners