Slain wife may have lay dead in garage for almost a day

An elderly woman allegedly murdered by her 82-year-old husband on the Gold Coast may have been dead for almost a day before she was discovered lying in the garage of the couple's Varsity Lakes home.

Police are still trying to piece together what led to the shocking tragedy and are awaiting a post-mortem examination of Robyn Beever's body, but it is understood she could have been killed almost a day before she was discovered on Thursday afternoon.

Max Beever, 82, is 'in a distressed state' in hospital as police continue to piece together what led to the shocking tragedy.

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn from Gold Coast Police said Beever had declined to be formally interviewed by police and was not required to appear in person during a brief mention of the case in Southport Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

"He is certainly in a distressed state," said Detective Inspector Ahearn.

"He has denied being interviewed."

Police allege Beever used a belt, and possibly also an axe, to kill his wife.

A family member is believed to have found the bloodied body of Mrs Beever, also 82, and her still-alive husband, on Thursday afternoon after arriving at their home to check on them.

Police were confronted with a gruesome scene, with Mrs Beever - who is thought to have suffered from dementia - suffering horrific injuries.

Robyn Beever was found dead in gruesome circumstances by a neigbour - Photo Supplied

Mr Beever was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering a suspected drug overdose, sources said.

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn, of Gold Coast CIB, would not discuss the injuries or the crime scene but said the Homicide Squad had been called in.

"It's the early stages but obviously we are treating this death as suspicious," he said.

Det Insp Ahearn said police were not looking for a third party suspect as part of their investigation into the tragedy.

"We're not looking for anyone else at this stage," he said, adding that Mr Beever 'forms a critical part of our inquiry'.

"He was located in the house ... when we're able to speak with him, we'll be doing that," he said.

Max Beever is under police guard in a Gold Coast hospital. - Photo Supplied

A neighbour made the nightmare discovery at a Varsity Lakes home. Pics Adam Head

He said detectives were canvassing neighbours and urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

It's understood there was no history of domestic violence with the couple, who had lived in their Gerona Circuit home for almost two decades.

The couple's small dog, believed to be called Foxy, was being cared for by shocked neighbours, who described the Beevers as friendly and seemingly happy.

Police and detectives outside the house in Varsity Lakes where the body of a 82 year old female was found. Picture: Tertius Pickard

"(They were) a very friendly couple, always out in the front yard with their dog, in the garden," neighbour Michael Sykes said.

"We'd see them out in the front yard most days, talking to neighbours. They were very friendly, whole street's very friendly.

"Every time we walked the dog past, they'd always say hello, smile (and) wave - every time.

"It's (the tragedy) full on. It's a quiet street."

Originally published as Identities revealed: Wife brutally killed in suburban horror