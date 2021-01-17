Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Matthew Barrett was killed in a crash at Chatsworth on Saturday morning.
Matthew Barrett was killed in a crash at Chatsworth on Saturday morning.
News

Identity of Coast motorcyclist killed in Gympie crash revealed

Carlie Walker
17th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Fraser Coast man tragically killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Saturday has been named.

Glenwood's Matthew Barrett was killed in the crash on Old Maryborough Rd at Chatsworth about 7.30am on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the car - the driver, a 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old female passenger, both from Caboolture, were not physically injured.

Anyone with further information or who may have relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact Police Link on 131 444 or online here.

More Stories

crash fraser coast glenwood
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s anti-vaxxer hotspots to be targeted in jab campaign

        Premium Content Qld’s anti-vaxxer hotspots to be targeted in jab campaign

        Health Queensland’s anti-vaxxer hotspots will be centre of COVID-19 jab campaign

        Fraser Coast motorcyclist dies in horror crash near Gympie

        Premium Content Fraser Coast motorcyclist dies in horror crash near Gympie

        News The man was killed in a collision with a vehicle

        Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Premium Content Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Weather Wild and wet weekend expected for parts of Queensland