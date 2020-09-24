Identity of man killed in serious crash revealed

The family of the man killed in a crash at Yabulu said he was a loving son and brother.

Timothy Wayne MacDiarmid, 52, of Deeragun died following a three car crash on the Bruce Highway at Yabulu on September 13.

Mr MacDiarmid's family said he was the much loved son of Donald and Cynthia, brother of Martin MacDiarmid and Sharon Emmerson.

Family and friends have been invited to attend Mr MacDiarmid's memorial service at Townsville Cremations Chapel in Railway Estate tomorrow at 10.30am.

Townsville District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Matt Lyons, who was on scene, said early investigations suggested that Mr MacDiarmid side swiped a car, forcing him into oncoming traffic where he then collided head on with the woman in her 60s.

A woman was taken to Townsville University Hospital and was treated for lower limb injuries and shock. The driver of a third car was uninjured.

It's understood two off-duty paramedics were among the first people on scene and rendered first aid until critical care paramedics arrived.

Emergency services were called to the stretch of highway at Yabulu, north of Townsville shortly after 9am.

The crash happened on the same day Mundingburra couple John and Carol Kayes, aged 72 and 70, were killed south of Townsville.



