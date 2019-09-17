‘Idiot’ dad cops jail for drink drive dirt bike drop off

Brett Rodney Stowe is taken from Noosa Courthouse to Noosa Police Station after his conviction.

A EUMUNDI man with appalling traffic history was led from court to prison on Tuesday after his latest offences left a magistrate dumbfounded.

Brett Rodney Stowe, 50, recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.136 at Gibson Rd, Noosaville, on July 28 when police stopped him at 9.36am, Noosa Magistrates Court was told.

The court heard Stowe told police at the time he still had the effects of "night before" drinking and had consumed "the hair of the dog" that morning before driving his son out to ride his dirt bike.

The prosecution told the court Stowe's past traffic history included 13 disqualifications dating back to 2005 and asked Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist to impose a prison sentence.

"This traffic history is appalling," the prosecution said, adding Stowe was a recidivist who had made no attempt to deal with an alcohol problem.

"It's the worst traffic history I've ever seen."

Stowe was already under disqualification from driving until 2022, which he said he "didn't know".

He said he was caught in a "vicious circle".

"I've been disqualified for 30 years - it's crazy," he said.

"I've done more time than a paedophile.

"(But) I'm an idiot - I'm a d---head."

Mr Stjernqvist said it was "20 years of contempt shown to the court".

"You stand here and tell me you didn't know you were disqualified until 2022? I'm dumbfounded," Mr Stjernqvist said.

Stowe was sentenced to six months in jail for the drink driving offence and 15 months for driving while disqualified.

Mr Stjernqvist gave Stowe a parole date of December 16 this year.

"I've cut you a break because of your plea of guilty," Mr Stjernqvist said.