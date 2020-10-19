Melbourne residents will enjoy new freedoms today as the city's harsh lockdown rules finally began to ease overnight - but not everyone is satisfied.

Beauty salons, retail and hospitality will remain closed for another two weeks until November 1, prompting business groups to hit out at Premier Daniel Andrews' lockdown exit plan.

Council of Small Business ­Organisations Australia chief executive Peter Strong told the ABC that Mr Andrews "talks to Victorians like they're a pack of idiots" and had harmed businesses unnecessarily.

"I think he's never run a business. He thinks you turn the key and the shop opens again and everything happens," he said.

It's not like that. And the lack of respect for the business community is profound."

Chapel Street Precinct general manager Chrissie Maus said it was an "unjust joke" to leave the retail and hospitality sector hanging until November.

"There's a cloud of anger from businesses…as this is no longer acceptable or sustainable for our businesses. I would have rather kept the 5km limit and the shops opened," Ms Maus said.

"This week the World Health Organization (WHO) stated they no longer support widespread city lockdowns. WHO understands we must now live with the virus until a vaccine is ready, Daniel Andrews does not.

"It seems the rest of the country is evolving in their policies but Dan continues on his draconian parade. We must learn to live with the virus and open our businesses up now."

Meanwhile, Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told 2GB's Ben Fordham the strict rules were harmful to mental health.

"Melbourne's at breaking point," he said.

"I don't think anyone in Sydney truly understands how miserable it is down here at the moment."

Originally published as 'Idiots': Dan's lockdown exit plan attacked