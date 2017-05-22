25°
If walls could talk, M'boro Hospital would have lots to say

Carlie Walker
| 22nd May 2017 3:42 PM
Maryborough Hospital 130th year celebrations - nurses (L) Tracey Cropp, Michele Gardner and Carmel Crotty.
Maryborough Hospital 130th year celebrations - nurses (L) Tracey Cropp, Michele Gardner and Carmel Crotty. Alistair Brightman

IF WALLS could talk, Maryborough Hospital would have plenty to tell.

But that job falls to Marilyn Jensen, a former nurse at the hospital and now president of the Wide Bay Hospital Museum. The history buff says the region's hospital heritage goes right back to when cottages were rented to create a makeshift hospital in 1859. There, patients were treated for two decades until the first purpose-built hospital outside of Brisbane was built in Lennox St.

"It outgrew its usefulness, for want of a better word, and this site was then got in Walker St and the hospital built here and opened in 1887," Ms Jensen said.

"Mind you, when it opened it was deemed to be way out of town, it was two miles out of town on a rough road, which was a long way to go.

"But nevertheless the hospital is still here, it's grown over the years, lots of things have been added, various facilities have come and gone.

"When the hospital first opened the medical nursing staff consisted of one doctor, one matron and three nurses.

"By the 1920s, post-World War One, a lot of modernisation happened with the government taking over much more funding of hospitals and hospital boards were introduced and a big building program happened.

"So Maryborough Hospital became really modern in the 20s, with a lot of growth happening there.

"By the late 1920s the nursing staff had grown from 1887 to say basically four nursing staff to about 30 odd, which was a big jump."

The hospital today has about 240 nurses on its staff. It also has a proud history as a training ground for nurses.

"We can trace back even though the nursing staff numbers were quite small in the early days, you know no more than three to 10 by the early 1900s," Ms Jensen said

"When the regulating body came in, the Australasian Trained Nurses Association came in in the 1900s, Maryborough Hospital was regulated and registered as a training school for nurses from then.

"So it's been educating nurses right up until 1992 when university education came into being."

From the outbreak of two world wars, to the Heritage City's pneumonic plague tragedy, and the Spanish flu epidemic, Maryborough Hospital had cared for its patients throughout its history, Ms Jensen said.

"Whatever's happening in the community, the hospital has been here supporting and adapting to whatever the needs of the community have been," she said.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fchealth history maryborough maryborough hospital

