If we stopped eating meat, would it really reduce emissions?

BRAD King says we should all stop eating red meat to reduce Australia's methane gas emissions. But will it really?

If we all stop slaughtering cattle and sheep in Australia based on today's numbers we would have in excess of 26 million cattle to feed and just over 70 million sheep.

Presumably Brad King will not let us desex all these animals. Feed and vet costs would be astronomical. By 2050 how many cattle and sheep does Brad King think we will then have?

In India which is inhabited by the world's largest number of vegans, the total number of bovines (includes buffalos and cattle) in 1951 was 198.7 million in 2012 there were 299.6 million bovines and this number continues to grow.

All the vegans have done in India is create a climate change conundrum with increasing bovine numbers impacting on climate change by their emissions of methane gas. Our sheep numbers have reduced significantly from 163 million in 1991-1992 down to 70.1 million in 2016-2017.

Yet the likes of the Labor Green Vegan Movement will continue to say that Australia is not reducing climate change gas emissions.

JOHN FRIEND, Toowoomba