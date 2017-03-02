If you can't get your kids out of the car don't take them

I AM disgusted to hear five children and nine animals spent time locked in cars in the sweltering summer heat.

While it's been revealed by the RACQ that the majority were accidental, it's no excuse.

It only takes seven minutes for a car to heat up to temperatures that are life threatening.

Only this week I read post on the Facebook group Brickbats and Bouquets about a man who reportedly left his small children in the car.

The post stated the car was on with the air-conditioning going, but I just don't understand how parents can even think about leaving their kids alone in the car no matter what the circumstances.

You would never forgive yourself if something happened to your child while you ducked out for a few minutes.

I believe if you can't get your kids out of the car - then why bother taking them out at all?

I am interested in finding out what parents in the community think about kids in cars.

Have you ever witnessed a child left in a car? Join the discussion and tell us below.