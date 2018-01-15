If you take away pokies all forms of gambling must stop

Do you think pokies should stay or go?

Do you think pokies should stay or go? Contributed

LETTER

I WOULD like to throw my $1.65 (it used to be 5c) into the ring on the discussion about pokies.

I see that my elected council person George Seymour is totally against having pokies.

Why? Because too many people are wasting their money and losing it, families are going without, food, etc.

I think it is time people started taking responsibility for their own actions.

If mum or dad go down to the club and throw all their money into the pokies, why is it the pokies' fault?

The machine does not have an arm that grabs hold of that person's wallet and takes all the cash in it.

Do the staff of the establishment tie people up to the machines and say you are not allowed to leave until you spend all your money.

Everybody knows that the pokies only pay about 10% of what is put in.

If you take away the pokies then all forms of gambling must be taken away - casinos, horse racing, dog racing, sports betting and so on. How many jobs would be lost George if you were to take away the pokies, just in Hervey Bay?

Remembering George that a lot of those people who attend to these machines pay your wages.

The RSL and its many affiliations, the Boat Club and its many affiliations, The Tavern, Kondari, etc, all would hurt, if not for the "evil" poker machine.

By the way George have you been for a drive down Cypress St lately, since you enjoy history, I would put to you that Cypress St would have been smoother in the days of the horse and cart than what it is today.

Maybe if you would have a think about what is happening in your division, in regards to, you know, what councillors should be concentrating on, rather than pokie machines.

DAMIEN SAINT

Urangan