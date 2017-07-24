26°
News

If you're over 40, this IVF study delivers tough news

Jackie Sinnerton | 24th Jul 2017 5:37 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WOMEN over 40 hoping to use IVF to fall pregnant have less than an 11 per cent chance of success in their first cycle, according to a new study.

The study published in the Medical Journal of Australia is the first based on repeated implantation cycles rather than on single cycles.

Women often have extra embryos frozen in case the initial implantation does not result in a successful pregnancy, yet clinics still report success rates based on single implantations.
 

vadimguzhva

The new more "meaningful" data shows that while a woman under 30 has a 43.7 per cent chance of a live birth after one cycle of treatment, the success rates for that age can be as high as 92.8 per cent by the seventh cycle.

But the rate of success decreases substantially as women get older, and also as the cycle number increases.

More at The Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  fertility ivf news

FraserPop to return to Maryborough in 2018

FraserPop to return to Maryborough in 2018

If you are a pop culture fan and can't get to the United States for the world's biggest festival, the Fraser Coast has you covered.

Mayor Loft backs plan to appoint complaints assessor

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft.

The State Government will appoint an independent assessor.

Queensland's shocking terror suspect list revealed

Counter-terrorism generic

They include teens but range in age, sex and employment status.

Suburbs hit by crime on the Fraser Coast

Crime Stoppers in Gladstone is recruiting volunteers and is holding a meeting tonight.

Has your suburb been hit by crime?

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

Eddie McGuire opens up on his return to The Footy Show

“Then yesterday all hell broke loose after Sam’s effort on Thursday night... it was all systems go."

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the Disco Boobs design was empowering

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

French furious over ‘deplorable’ Dunkirk

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Dunkirk."

The French are angry at how Dunkirk diminishes their role

Matt Golinski proposes to girlfriend on top of mountain

Chef Matt Golinski has a busy schedule at home in the garden and at work.

The popular personality now has some wonderful news.

'What gig?' Drummer left out of Powderfinger reunion

Former Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill works as a presenter and journalist for ABC Sunshine Coast.

Former drummer learns of reunion gig after the fact

Ben cooks his way into the MasterChef grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

IPSWICH cook draws on his Dutch heritage to impress the judges.

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

COPS: Police at Splendour.

VIDEO: Police confirm patrons caught with drugs inside their body.

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Townhouses planned for Nicklin Way site

CBRE's Brendan Robins and Rem Rafter on site at Wurtulla.

Prime 1.5ha Sunshine Coast property set for town homes development