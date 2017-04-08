IGA launches its Easter appeal to raise money for good cause

RAISING MONEY FOR MATER HOSPITAL: IGA Torquay employee Olivia Sewell dressed up for the IGA's April appeal.

IGA has launched an Easter appeal that will donate funds to Brisbane's Mater Hospital.

Employees at IGA Torquay dressed up in medical costumes for the start of the campaign, with funds to be donated from specific in-store purchases.

The cause has a special meaning for IGA Torquay owner Graham Sewell as he has lost a child before due to medical complications.

RAISING MONEY FOR MATER HOSPITAL: Hervey Bay Triathlon Club secretary Alan Whyborn, Torquay IGA owner Graham Sewell and Hervey Bay Animal Refuge manager Maree Hill. Annie Perets

"Hopefully this will help other families," he said.

The appeal ends on Easter Monday.

But it's not just Mater Hospital that is benefiting from the store's generosity.

IGA Torquay has donated $1000 to Hervey Bay Triathlon Club and $800 to Hervey Bay Animal Refuge.

"We have a community chest fund that a percentage of purchase from certain items goes to, and we use that to help the community," Mr Sewell said.

The triathlon club plans to use the money to improve safety during races and purchase a bike rack.

The refuge will use the funds to desex animals and to help with the cost of the running the refuge.