IKEA launches online shopping for Hervey Bay

THE days of Fraser Coast residents travelling to Brisbane to pick up home furniture products are over.

IKEA Australia has announced a new collection point for its online shopping service right on the Fraser Coast.

From Wednesday, residents will be able to purchase goods online and pick them up in Hervey Bay.

Four other locations in Gympie, Bundaberg, Prosperine and Emerald were also announced.

Multichannel manager Michael Donath said the new service would save people from making the four hour trip to the North Lakes store in Brisbane.

"We have made IKEA accessible to nearly 400,000 more people through our online shopping service...in Hervey Bay,” Mr Donath said.

"Customers in Hervey Bay can now shop the full IKEA range online, with over 9000 products, there is plenty to choose from.

"Nearly anything you can buy in our stores you can have delivered to a collection point near you, from a few items right through to an entire kitchen.

How to shop:

.Customers wanting to shop online should visit www.ikea.com.au.

.Shoppers can browse and add products to a shopping list before selecting their preferred pick up location from the drop-down options.

.Customers will then be directed to a secure online payment system to finalise their purchase.

.The cost for the online shopping service starts from $59 and is dependent on the size of the order.

Collection points:

. Hervey Bay: 2-4 Averial Close, Dundowran, 4655

. Bundaberg: 35-37 Production Street, Bundaberg, 4670

. Gympie: 9 Wadell Road, Gympie, 4570

. Prosperine: 9 Horsford Place, Proserpine, 4800

. Emerald: 28 Industrial Drive, Emerald, 4720