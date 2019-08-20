'I'll always back M'boro': MP says town won't be left behind

NOT LEFT BEHIND: Labor MP Bruce Saunders says the State Government will always back the people of Maryborough.

THE Heritage City must be put first and cannot afford to be left behind in any major deals, Bruce Saunders claims.

Maryborough's Labor MP said other cities and towns should not be receiving funding for key projects "at the expense of the people of Maryborough” as he continues to lock horns with the Federal Government over the city's inclusion Hinkler Regional Deal.

The State Government has refused to commit to the agreement if Maryborough, which is outside of the Hinkler electorate, is not included.

However, negotiations over the deal fell apart earlier this month.

After a brief visit by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack to the city last week, Mr Saunders lashed out at the Federal Government for not telling the people of Maryborough why they had been "cut out” of the deal.

"He (the Deputy Prime Minister) had a chance this week to front up to people here and explain why he and his government are dudding Maryborough,” Mr Saunders said.

"Instead, he came here and didn't tell us the truth - it was a mongrel act.

"The Deputy Prime Minister needs to hop on his jet, come back to Maryborough, look the locals here in the eye and apologise.

"I will always back the people of Maryborough.”

Mr Saunders said the State Government was making sure they were making the city's economy right with investments in new train contracts for Downer, upgrades to hospitals and roads and ongoing negotiations with the timber industry.

Mr McCormack was visiting the region to announce a $785,000 funding award for Global Manufacturing Group to help with steel manufacturing and to survey the new office of Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions last Wednesday.

"We have already committed $173 million for the Hinkler Regional Deal and it's now up to the (State Government) to come to the party and get on with the job,” Mr McCormack said.