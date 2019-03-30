'I'll be back': Sorensen breaks silence over radio comments

STATE Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says four-term Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen has the party's "complete and unequivocal" support.

This is after Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders claimed Mr Sorensen had been tapped on the shoulder by his own party and would not contest the next State Election.

On Tuesday, Mr Saunders told a breakfast radio program Mr Sorensen would not get the next endorsement from the LNP and attacked him for "dog whistling" over criticism of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, comparing him to fictional character Rip Van Winkle.

Ted Sorensen, Hervey Bay MP

The Chronicle repeatedly requested comment from Mr Sorensen and the State Opposition media team on Thursday but a response had not been received at the time of going to press.

Yesterday morning however, Mr Sorensen told the same breakfast radio show he would be running. Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the claims made by Mr Saunders were a "politically-motivated lie".

"No one cares more about Hervey Bay than Ted," she said. "Bruce Saunders' claims are untrue and his slurs about Ted's age are appalling. Ted has given a lot to Hervey Bay and he has much more to give."

Mr Sorensen told the radio program "I'll be contesting the next election, why not?". He went on to say the Chronicle article looked like it had been "written by Bruce Saunders...it's a bloody disgrace that story anyway".

Asked why he did not respond to the Chronicle's media enquiries, Mr Sorensen said he didn't want anything to do with "a Labor newspaper".

"If they (the Chronicle) write crap like that it's unbelievable," Mr Sorensen said.

Mr Saunders defended his comments about Mr Sorensen, saying he never attacked his age and was criticising Mr Sorensen "going into hibernation except when it's election time".

"All I said was he goes to sleep and we never hear from him except when there's an election," Mr Saunders told the Chronicle yesterday.

"I find her (Deb Frecklington's) comments appalling. The question is will Deb Frecklington lead the LNP into the next election? Will she still be the leader?"