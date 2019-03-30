Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington backs Ted Sorensen
Politics

'I'll be back': Sorensen breaks silence over radio comments

Blake Antrobus
by
30th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATE Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says four-term Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen has the party's "complete and unequivocal" support.

This is after Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders claimed Mr Sorensen had been tapped on the shoulder by his own party and would not contest the next State Election.

On Tuesday, Mr Saunders told a breakfast radio program Mr Sorensen would not get the next endorsement from the LNP and attacked him for "dog whistling" over criticism of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, comparing him to fictional character Rip Van Winkle.

Ted Sorensen, Hervey Bay MP
Ted Sorensen, Hervey Bay MP

The Chronicle repeatedly requested comment from Mr Sorensen and the State Opposition media team on Thursday but a response had not been received at the time of going to press.

Yesterday morning however, Mr Sorensen told the same breakfast radio show he would be running. Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the claims made by Mr Saunders were a "politically-motivated lie".

"No one cares more about Hervey Bay than Ted," she said. "Bruce Saunders' claims are untrue and his slurs about Ted's age are appalling. Ted has given a lot to Hervey Bay and he has much more to give."

Mr Sorensen told the radio program "I'll be contesting the next election, why not?". He went on to say the Chronicle article looked like it had been "written by Bruce Saunders...it's a bloody disgrace that story anyway".

Asked why he did not respond to the Chronicle's media enquiries, Mr Sorensen said he didn't want anything to do with "a Labor newspaper".

"If they (the Chronicle) write crap like that it's unbelievable," Mr Sorensen said.

Mr Saunders defended his comments about Mr Sorensen, saying he never attacked his age and was criticising Mr Sorensen "going into hibernation except when it's election time".

"All I said was he goes to sleep and we never hear from him except when there's an election," Mr Saunders told the Chronicle yesterday.

"I find her (Deb Frecklington's) comments appalling. The question is will Deb Frecklington lead the LNP into the next election? Will she still be the leader?"

More Stories

Show More
bruce saunders deb frecklington fcpolitics hervey bay lnp state government state opposition ted sorensen
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    War of words over card

    premium_icon War of words over card

    News But Mr O'Brien has hit back, confirming the card will not be rolled out in his electorate.

    • 30th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    A RESPECTED detective who investigated the deaths of three b

    premium_icon A RESPECTED detective who investigated the deaths of three b

    News Maryborough Det Const Keefe started his career in Brisbane.

    • 30th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Let the fun begin of a new BRL season

    premium_icon Let the fun begin of a new BRL season

    News Shane Jones analyses the BRL A-grade for this season