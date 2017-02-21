I'll gladly give my vote to the pollie who can deliver

IT SEEMS that we always see more movement from our political representatives when it comes to election time.

Not singling out any tier of government because we see the election year funding and promises at local, state and federal levels.

Nor would I ever complain about funding coming into the region, it would just be fantastic to see to see politicians, not just on the Fraser Coast, with as much willingness to impress and fight for their constituents a year or so after the election as they did prior.

One thing we should remember is no one benefits from a safe seat and the more we can keep our political leaders on their toes the harder they will work for the region. That being said, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has been coming out with plenty of funding announcements and developments this year.

Today's announcement of a $2.8M makeover of the Heritage City's CBD along with other projects across the region is something we surely can all celebrate.

It's rare to see an MP fighting as hard for his region as what Bruce does.

Credit where credit is due.

I have never sided with a certain political party. For me, it has always come down to what you can do for my community. I couldn't care less if your shirt is red, blue, green or orange - I, and many others, want to see real change and progress in our towns. If you can not only promise that, but follow through with it too, I will gladly put a number one next to your name at the ballot.