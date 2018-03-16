Illegal camp wrecks Tin Can Bay foreshore

WHAT A WASTE: Tents, food and a shopping trolley were among the litter left scattered around the remains of an illegal camp on the Tin Can Bay foreshore.

FOOD, tents, and general waste were among the garbage left behind at an illegal camp site at Tin Can Bay last October.

The damage was so bad, machinery was needed to clean up the area, which has been identified as "environmentally sensitive"..

Gympie Regional Council was alerted to the camp by police in mid-October.

At this week's workshop, councillors heard that the site was deserted when authorities arrived.

However, "a large quantity of waste including general household waste, food and drink containers, a shopping trolley, photographs and the remains of three tents/shelters had been left behind".

Photos of the waste were taken and evidence which could allow the offenders to be identified was seized and forwarded on.

It was cleaned up on October 18, just under a week after it was first brought to the council's attention.

The site now rehabilitated. Gympie Regional Council

The Illegal Dumping Unit of the Department of Environment and Science has told council they will pursue the illegal dumping further based on the evidence supplied to them.

Councillors were told that most cases of illegal dumping did not go further than referral, as there was often a lack of verifiable evidence to support prosecution.

The waste was disposed of at the Bonnick Rd dump.

A council spokeswoman said camps like this one damaged the region in multiple ways.

"It is disappointing to see illegal dumping. The environmental impact this creates and the resulting costs to the ratepayer from the clean-up and disposal," she said.