Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brenton Tobin appeared in Maryborough Magistrate Court.
Brenton Tobin appeared in Maryborough Magistrate Court.
Crime

Illegal pig hunter caught with crossbow, loose ammo

Stuart Fast
8th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Unauthorised pig hunting, loose ammunition and a crossbow landed a man in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Bauple’s Brenton Tobin pleaded guilty to the charges of unlawfully possessing a category m weapon, contravening a requirement of a weapons licence, entering land for the purpose of taking wildlife with the permission of the department and failing to store ammunition in a secure area.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Angela Trevaskis said in February 2020 police executed a search warrant and located a crossbow, four bolts and ammo boxes at the address.

“The defendant is currently a weapons licence holder and has a gun safe at the address … he’s failed to change his address in accordance with his licence requirements,” she said.

“In relation to the crossbow, he said he was given that by a friend and was going to hand it in. He knew the ammunition should have been stored securely.”

On September 30 2020, Mr Tobin entered the Toolara State Forest to hunt pigs.

“He was captured in the forestry in an unauthorised area … he was hunting in the area for feral pigs and stated everyone hunted in the forestry,” Constable Trevaskis said.

Defence Lawyer Morgan Harris said Mr Brenton entered an early plea, was a mature offender and knew about the safety requirements about owning weapons as a firearm licence holder.

“The ammunition was returned to a safe area and he was cooperative with police,” Mr Harris said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler ordered the crossbow to be forfeited and destroyed and imposed one fine for all matters.

Mr Tobin was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ADRIAN TANTARI: What you don’t know about Bay MP

        Premium Content ADRIAN TANTARI: What you don’t know about Bay MP

        News Bursting into the scene seemingly last minute, there’s been little time to get to know your new MP for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari. So, what’s his story? And, how does he...

        $19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers

        Premium Content $19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers

        News Top five worst speed camera spots pull in $19m in fines

        The wonder women who kept Qld safe during pandemic

        Premium Content The wonder women who kept Qld safe during pandemic

        Health The Queensland women who’ve kept us safe