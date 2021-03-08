Illegal pig hunter caught with crossbow, loose ammo

Unauthorised pig hunting, loose ammunition and a crossbow landed a man in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Bauple’s Brenton Tobin pleaded guilty to the charges of unlawfully possessing a category m weapon, contravening a requirement of a weapons licence, entering land for the purpose of taking wildlife with the permission of the department and failing to store ammunition in a secure area.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Angela Trevaskis said in February 2020 police executed a search warrant and located a crossbow, four bolts and ammo boxes at the address.

“The defendant is currently a weapons licence holder and has a gun safe at the address … he’s failed to change his address in accordance with his licence requirements,” she said.

“In relation to the crossbow, he said he was given that by a friend and was going to hand it in. He knew the ammunition should have been stored securely.”

On September 30 2020, Mr Tobin entered the Toolara State Forest to hunt pigs.

“He was captured in the forestry in an unauthorised area … he was hunting in the area for feral pigs and stated everyone hunted in the forestry,” Constable Trevaskis said.

Defence Lawyer Morgan Harris said Mr Brenton entered an early plea, was a mature offender and knew about the safety requirements about owning weapons as a firearm licence holder.

“The ammunition was returned to a safe area and he was cooperative with police,” Mr Harris said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler ordered the crossbow to be forfeited and destroyed and imposed one fine for all matters.

Mr Tobin was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.