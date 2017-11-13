Menu
Illegal rubbish dumping near popular creek

Point Vernon's Col Gilchrist went to show his brother a fishing spot on Sunday only to come across this mess near Eli Creek.
Amy Formosa
by

A PILE of breaker drink bottles was the last thing Col Gilchrist expected to see when he took his visiting brother to one of his favourite fishing spots on the weekend.

Col noticed the illegal dumping which consisted of too many Ice Breaker bottles to count near Eli Creek about 10.30am on Sunday.

"They were dumped right next to the creek, they could have ended up in the waterway” Col said.

"It's embarrassing showing my brother around when it looks like this,” he said.

Col and his brother headed back to the spot at 1.30pm and noticed the rubbish was still there.

They were unable to clean it up at that time but Col's brother kindly cleaned up the mess first thing Monday morning.

"My brother is a greenie at heart and so am I,” Col said.

"I wish more people would adopt this attitude and put rubbish in bins, it's not hard.

"If you've got no-where to dump the rubbish take it to an industrial bin,” he said.

Col said it was the worst illegal dumping he'd seen near a creek.

"A lot of families use this creek for fishing and it's such a nice area when it's clean,” Col said.

Col said he'd like to see more CCTV cameras at spots like this to help combat illegal dumpers.

Have you witnessed illegal dumping on the Fraser Coast? Tell us below.

