Illegal tattoo artist who inked mates from home cops fine

Cameron Glenn Pettit, 25, was running an illegal business from his Urangan apartment marketed as Relentless Image Tattoo.

AN ASPIRING tattoo artist, who practised by inking his friends from home, has been given a hefty fine for operating outside the law.

The father of two pleaded guilty to practising as an unlicensed tattooist and running an unlicensed tattoo business in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was fined a combined $4400 for both charges.

The court heard his dislike of bikie groups and general obliviousness to the law was behind his decision to practice in private and not at a parlour.

But police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said Pettit got a warning from police to stop operation last year and ignored directions.

"Police received information that the defendant was continuing to tattoo clients from his apartment in Urangan," Snr Const Edwards said.

Earlier this year police searched his home and found Pettit with a tattoo client in his bedroom.

A number of tattoo tools including tattoo guns, powder supplies, and a pot with fresh black ink were found.

His defence lawyer Daniel Ould said Pettit was now the manager at a family-run parlour Studio 13 and was applying for a tattoo licence so he could pursue a career in the industry.

"The reason he was doing it himself is because he wanted to avoid bikie groups," Mr Ould said.

"He was giving his friends tattoos for free and didn't know you need a licence for that.

"He is doing it the right way now."

In the search warrant this year, police also found drug utensils at Pettit's home for which he was fined $300.

He was fined another $300 for not following police directions.

No conviction was recorded.