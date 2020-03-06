Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An illegal tobacco operation growing more than 47.5 tonnes across five acres has been shutdown in a joint operation.
An illegal tobacco operation growing more than 47.5 tonnes across five acres has been shutdown in a joint operation.
Crime

47.5 tonnes of illegal tobacco plants found

by Christine McGinn
6th Mar 2020 1:23 PM

An illegal tobacco operation with more than 47.5 tonnes growing across five acres in regional Victoria has been shut down.

The illicit tobacco crops growing across five acres in Nhill, in western Victoria, were seized and destroyed after police and the tax office raided the property on Thursday.

The densely-packed crop represented more than $7.8 million in unpaid tax, the Australian Taxation Office confirmed on Friday.

"The trade in illicit tobacco products in Australia has widespread negative consequences across the community," Acting Assistant Commissioner Shane Strong said.

"Tobacco growing operations are not run by small producers or farmers. They are run by organised criminal syndicates who deliberately engage in illegal activities."

Illicit tobacco costs the Australian community $647 million in lost revenue annually.

drugs illegal tobacco

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is that a croc under the bridge? Rangers investigate report

        premium_icon Is that a croc under the bridge? Rangers investigate report

        Breaking Rangers are investigating a crocodile sighting report on the Fraser Coast

        DRUNK INTRUDER: Coast resident pins down unwanted guest

        premium_icon DRUNK INTRUDER: Coast resident pins down unwanted guest

        News The intruder was pinned down by a Bay resident until police arrived at his home

        First of troubled train fleet hits milestone at Downer

        premium_icon First of troubled train fleet hits milestone at Downer

        Business Work on the NGR train at Maryborough has hit a major milestone.

        Train mould in Indian fleet could mean more work for M'boro

        premium_icon Train mould in Indian fleet could mean more work for M'boro

        News Faults identified in Qld trains could mean more work for Downer