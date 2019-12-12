Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy in action. Credit: Fox Sports
Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy in action. Credit: Fox Sports
Rugby League

‘I’m 60 now, I shouldn’t be acting like that’

by Dean Ritchie
12th Dec 2019 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Craig Bellamy has described himself as a "d***head" when watching his animated coaching-box blow ups.

The Melbourne Storm premiership-winning coach has been caught on camera during matches screaming, banging on the coaching box glass, throwing his headset, pacing to the back of the box and even snubbing a plate of sandwiches.

"I think, 'You're a d***head. What are you doing that for?'" Bellamy said during an interview with former NSW Origin captain and coach and Big Sport Breakfast radio co-host Laurie Daley.

"Earlier in my career I sort of accepted it and thought, 'That's who I am'.

"But I'm 60 now - 60-year-old's shouldn't be acting like that. I get a little bit embarrassed at times.

"I like to get ou of my seat at times and take a walk up the back and take a couple of deep breaths and hopefully I can then zero back in again."

Former premiership-winning coach and Channel 9 commentator Phil Gould once watched Bellamy's theatrics and said: "He's gone from ecstasy to agony in the space of a second."

Bellamy may appear furious but players describe him as simply being passionate.

And while known for being hard and focused, friends say Bellamy is different when away from football.

The Storm coach remains passionate about his work. Image: Fox Sports
The Storm coach remains passionate about his work. Image: Fox Sports

"I love two things now - spending time with my grandkids - I have two grandkids and another on the way - I take great pleasure spending time with them," Bellamy said.

"The other thing I like doing is going to see some bands if I get an opportunity - The Angels, Jimmy Barnes, he's right up there with them. That's my relaxation.

"I don't get a heap of opportunities during the season but if I get a chance, I take it."

Bellamy has coached Melbourne for 17 successive seasons through 449 games - winning 308 - and establishing himself as one of the rugby league's finest coaches.

He has guided Melbourne to 16 finals series, winning two premierships and having two disqualified through salary cap breaches. He has winning success rate of 68.6 per cent.

Bellamy has signed for another two seasons at Melbourne before an expected retirement.

"I've two year left on this contract and I see that … but I probably shouldn't say that because that might change," Bellamy said.

"I have been doing it for a fair while now and there are probably a couple of other things I might like doing in a couple of years' time.

"We will see what happens but I am thinking that would basically be the end of my career as a head coach."

More Stories

craig bellamy melbourne storm nrl storm
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’BORO MAKEOVER: Knock down to build up in CBD plan

        premium_icon M’BORO MAKEOVER: Knock down to build up in CBD plan

        News Tenders for the demolition of the condemned former council administration building will be considered next week in the next phase of the CBD’s revitalisation

        NYE fireworks debate flares up after $10K donation

        premium_icon NYE fireworks debate flares up after $10K donation

        News The debate over New Year’s Eve fireworks has reignited, with one community group...

        FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        premium_icon FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        News The first group of residents will spend Christmas in their new homes

        New glamping experience to provide an escape

        premium_icon New glamping experience to provide an escape

        News It is an investment worth close to $1 million