I’m A Celeb star spills on gay sportsmen

Jack Vidgen has claimed he knows "about 10 or 12 footy players" who are gay.

The I'm A Celeb contestant made the comment to former AFL stars Travis Varcoe and Robert "Dipper" DiPierdomenico as they discussed homosexuality in sport.

"I probably know about 10 or 12 footy players, I'd never say their name, that are gay but they wouldn't come out," Vidgen said. "It would be a really hard thing to go through in that industry."

Varcoe, who retired from AFL last year, said it was "sad" that no player has come out so far, adding, "We have so much acceptance in our game for everything."

Earlier on I'm A Celeb, Vidgen opened up to Dipper about coming to terms with his sexuality.

"I kinda always knew that I was attracted to guys," the 23-year-old said. "I feel like I probably would have been ready to come out a bit earlier, but probably cause just everything that happened (winning Australia's Got Talent) and being known in the public … it wasn't going to be like 'tell a few friends' coming out."

Jack Vidgen chats to Dipper about coming out.

Vidgen came out when he started dating another man when he was 19 years old.

"I think that gave me the courage because we both came out together to our families and friends," he said. "I think that helps having someone else to do it with.

"It becomes something in your head that's dirty and disturbed," Vidgen said. "You think something's perverted when it really isn't; it's the absolute opposite."

He described coming out as "one of the most incredible feelings of my life".

The conversation between the two I'm A Celeb contestants was praised on social media, with viewers commenting: "The conversation between Dipper and Jack, was so respectful and genuine. I'm really enjoying the interaction between most of the celebrities this year."

Kirk Anglin added on the show's Facebook page: "This is probably the most healing conversation I've ever heard regarding previous taboos vs current acceptance of differences. Dipper your little conversation has just tilted the acceptance of coming out in the sports world. It may be a day, a week, a month, a year, or a decade from now, but trust me … You've just created a positive change and you've made the world a better place watching you tonight."

Originally published as I'm A Celeb star spills on gay sportsmen