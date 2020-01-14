BALLROOM BLITZ: Angie Kent will strap on her dancing shoes for this year’s season of Dancing With The Stars. Supplied by Channel 10.

THREE months after she last graced our screens, Angie Kent is frocking up once again for reality TV.

Our glowing Bachelorette is one of eight Aussie celebrities who will put their best foot forward in the new season of Dancing With The Stars.

But Ms Kent, the most recent Bachelorette who has also appeared on Gogglebox and I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here, said this would be her last reality TV gig.

"I don't think anybody wants to see me do any more reality TV, let's face it,'' she said.

"Last year I was on the beans, then champagne and now full throttle with dance. I'm a sucker for punishment, but it is very daunting for me to go back onto a show so soon after a hectic year."

The Dancing With The Stars 2020 cast: Dami Im, Angie Kent, Beau Ryan, Claudia Karvan, Ed Kavalee, Travis Cloke, Ed Kavalee, Celia Pacquola, Christian Wilkins and Dean Wells.

Kent said her relationship with Sydney-based Carlin Sterritt would be put to another test with the show filming in Melbourne.

"Carlin is super supportive of everything I do. We're going to live separately for now but it would be nice to do normal couple stuff," she said.

"I can 100 per cent confirm I'm happy. Not everyone is who you think they are on television but he's the same, if not a thousand times more genuine and beautiful."

Last year Coast ironman Jett Kenny found success on Ten's new-look version of the ballroom show, making it to the semi-finals with dance partner Lily Cornish.

Amanda Keller and Grant Denyer return as hosts. The new season of Dancing With The Stars premieres Sunday, February 9 at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.