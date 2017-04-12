I'm all for double demerit points over Easter

IT IS about time the Queensland Government introduced double demerit point punishments.

I know this opinion piece won't be popular with many but the way I see it - do the right thing and you won't have anything to worry about it.

When we have so many fatalities on our roads, and nearly all of them attributed to driver error, why not enforce the rules with much harsher penalties?

This weekend we will see massive amounts of traffic for the Easter holidays, why not make them a bit more aware of their driving?

The standard penalty for mobile phone offences while driving is four points and in New South Wales between April 13-17 it will be eight points. I have no problem with that - if you choose to disregard the lives of others you deserve to be hit with those penalties.

Other offences under the double demerit points scheme include the obvious: speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and riding without a helmet.

What are your thoughts? Would you back a roll-out of double demerit points in Queensland?