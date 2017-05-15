'I'm doing the Kokoda for my son': Hervey Bay dad

KOKODA BOUND: Scarness resident Ian Wallace is going to be walking the Kokoda Trail.

IAN Wallace had little sympathy for gay men with HIV until his son was one of them.

Now, almost two decades after his son Ji first came out, Mr Wallace is a changed man.

He enjoys a close bond with Ji who he is preparing to join on a Kokoda trek next month.

The pair will tackle the treacherous trail in a month's time, in support of the HIV Foundation Queensland's Kokoda Stronger Than You Think program which aims to crush the sterotype people with the condition are weak or inferior.

"He's a resilient bloke. Nothing much could stop him at all," Mr Wallace said of his son.

"It's about showing people just because they've got this condition doesn't mean you're no worse or better off than anyone else."

The program begins in June.

The pair have a historic connection to the trail as well, with Ian's father one of the soldiers who walked the Kokoda during World War II.

But almost 16 years ago, he would never have supported the program.

"I used to be deeply against homosexuality. I was once asked what I would do if I found out my son was gay - I said 'that would be the end of our relationship,'" he said.

"But a very good friend of mine gave me a book called Conversations with God, that taught me I had no right to judge anybody else.

"It saved my relationship with my son."