‘I’m done’: What made tearful Serena walk out?

Serena Williams has walked out of her post-match media conference in tears after struggling to explain her semi-final loss to Naomi Osaka.

The 23-time grand slam champion cut short the conference when she was overcome with emotion saying: "I don't know, I'm done."

A tearful Serena Williams cut her post-match press conference short.

Williams, 39, had kept herself composed for the opening couple of minutes and seemed to be handling questions about the 6-3 6-4 loss.

She had been asked whether this would be the last time she would be at Melbourne Park given she'd lingered on Rod Laver Arena afterwards to acknowledge the crowd.

"If I was saying farewell, I wouldn't tell anyone," she said.

Williams was frustrated with her inability to take opportunities early in the match after breaking Osaka's serve in the opening game.

"I made so many errors, I had so many opportunities that I could have been 5-0," she said. "It was a big error day today."

The emotion overwhelmed her when she was asked if she had a reason for the errors or if it was just a "bad day at the office".

That tipped the eight-time Australian Open champion over the edge and she put her hand to her eyes, grabbed her pass and walked out.

Williams, who hasn't won a major in four years, remains one short of Margaret Court's grand slam record

OSAKA TOO GOOD FOR LEGEND

Serena Williams' grand slam record bid has again been put on hold after she was brutally dispatched by a Naomi Osaka masterclass.

The Japanese superstar was in no mood for sentiment, inflicting her idol's first Australian Open semi-final loss 6-3 6-4 in just 75 minutes.

Williams, who was 8-0 in semi-finals on Rod Laver Arena, was blown off the court by an Osaka tornado which burst into action from nowhere after an inglorious beginning to the match.

The three-time major champion could barely get her ball toss right as nerves strangled her with Williams easily breaking her service in the opening game.

Osaka was then down a breakpoint on her next service game before finding a way to hold for 2-1.

No-one saw what was about to happen, in particular Williams who seemed in complete control.

But Osaka flicked a switch and won six of the next seven games to take over the match and leave everyone inside Rod Laver Arena in shock.

She seemed to be cruising towards victory until again nerves struck on her service late in the second set with Williams getting a crucial break back at 4-4.

So how did Osaka respond?

She broke Williams service to love with yet another brilliant backhand passing shot getting her back the advantage which she didn't relinquish again.

It was almost like the 39-year-old Williams was playing a younger version of herself.

Osaka, 23, grew up with posters of the great American on her bedroom wall but she is no longer intimidated and now has a 3-1 head-to-head record.

With Ash Barty making a shock exit on Wednesday all the love in the stadium - which was half full after the lifting of Victorian Government restrictions - was for Williams.

Her quest to be the greatest of all time in terms of major titles has captivated the tennis world in recent times but the loss sees her remain at 23, one behind Australia's Margaret Court.

Osaka defeated Williams to win her first grand slam at the 2018 US Open. She then followed that up with victory at Melbourne Park in 2019, defeating Petra Kivitova in the final.

But the pressure of being the next big thing in tennis impacted on Osaka who lost her way for the rest of 2019 and then lost in the third round at last year's Australian Open.

She regained her mojo at the 2020 US Open defeating Victoria Azarenka in the final.

