Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
James Segeyaro training with the Broncos in 2019. Picture: Peter Wallis
James Segeyaro training with the Broncos in 2019. Picture: Peter Wallis
Rugby League

‘I’m going to cry’: Segeyaro’s shock after NRL lifeline

by David Riccio
18th Feb 2021 4:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

James Segeyaro says he "could cry" after learning that his marathon wait to play rugby league again is almost over.

Segeyaro has been handed a backdated 20-month ban by the NRL for testing positive to di-hydroxy LGD-4033, a substance banned by the NRL and the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA).

After 16 months in exile, an emotional Segeyaro was on the verge of tears when The Daily Telegraph broke the news to the 30-year-old that he will be allowed to play rugby league again on June 3.

He was provisionally suspended by the NRL on October 3, 2019.

"What? Oh my goodness, I'm going to cry,'' Segeyaro said.

 

James Segeyaro’s wait to play rugby league again is almost over. Picture: Peter Wallis
James Segeyaro’s wait to play rugby league again is almost over. Picture: Peter Wallis

 

"You have no idea what this means to me. I'm lost for words.''

The NRL confirmed that Segeyaro's detailed defence of how he tested positive to the banned supplement was crucial to the former Cowboys, Panthers, Sharks and Broncos hooker escaping a four-year ban.

Ultimately, Segeyaro was able to prove to authorities that the sharing of a housemate's kitchen blender was the overriding contributor to his downfall.

 

Originally published as 'I'm going to cry': Segeyaro's shock after NRL lifeline

footy james segeyaro nrl rugby league sports

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Celebration of life to be held for Bay crash victim

        Premium Content Celebration of life to be held for Bay crash victim

        News A celebration of life will be held for a Hervey Bay man who was killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this month

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        Court puts the brakes on learner driver doing burnouts

        Premium Content Court puts the brakes on learner driver doing burnouts

        Crime Young driver loses his car and licence after dangerous driving.

        Junior State Cup set to return to Bay with a bang

        Premium Content Junior State Cup set to return to Bay with a bang

        News Queensland Touch Football’s Junior State Cup was one of the biggest on the Fraser...