Southside Shopping Centre, Gympie.
Southside Shopping Centre, Gympie. Patrick Woods
'I'm going to f*** you up': Drunk man's Southside threats

JOSH PRESTON
20th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 4:14 AM
A DRUNKEN man's threats to cafe staff and the facilities manager at the Southside Town Centre shopping complex has resulted in a hefty punishment.

Damien S'Ven Redshaw pleaded guilty in writing to one count of public nuisance during Gympie Magistrates Court proceedings on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court Redshaw's behaviour had prompted the manager to place a call to police about 6.30am on March 7 this year.

Sgt Manns said the initial report to police detailed a male person who was intoxicated, causing a disturbance and threatening the cafe staff.

She recounted witness reports that Redshaw entered the cafe, appeared intoxicated and began rambling about a security guard before becoming agitated and verbally aggressive towards staff.

The fearful staff reportedly locked themselves inside the cafe once Redshaw left.

He then approached the manager and said, "I'm going to f--- you up" and "Give me one reason why I shouldn't smash you".

Police soon arrived and saw Redshaw moving away from the complex onto Exhibition Rd, where they arrested him and conveyed him to the Gympie watch house.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted Redshaw's written plea and sent from his current address in Bundaberg. Mr Callaghan convicted and fined him $800. A conviction was recorded.

