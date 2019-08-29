‘I’m like a lottery. You never know what you get’

THANASI Kokkinakis is officially back on the grand slam big stage after having his US Open blockbuster with Rafael Nadal scheduled as the marquee match on day four.

Kokkinakis will take on Nadal under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium in the feature night match on Friday (AEST).

While controversial countryman Nick Kyrgios has been shunned to an outside court as the threat of suspension hovers over his title quest, Kokkinakis will be prime time at Flushing Meadows.

And the world No.203 has little time for the doubters who don't give him a chance of toppling the world No.2 and 18-times grand slam champion.

"I don't think anyone gave me a chance when I played (Roger) Federer in Miami last year after missing so much time as well," Kokkinakis said, in reference to his earth-moving victory over the great Swiss.

"Sometimes I think I'm a bit of a lottery, so you never really know what you're going to get, but I think I have the game to do it.

"Look, it's definitely going to be tougher over five sets. He's a hell of a player. It's going to be a serious task for me.

Kokkinakis is up for the challenge. Picture: Matt Turner

"But I'm going to go out there and play my game and play aggressive and see what happens."

Before suffering his wretched run with injury, Kokkinakis was more than competitive in his last match on one of the sport's grandest stages. As a 20-year-old, Kokkinakis made Novak Djokovic sweat in a 6-4 6-4 6-4 loss to the superstar Serb in the third round of the 2015 French Open on Court Philipp Chatrier.

"I feel like I can compete with these guys," the US Open wildcard said.

If he can pull off one of the great grand slam boilovers, Kokkinakis will play Fernando Verdasco or Hyeon Chung in the third round.

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur had his second-round match postponed for a day.

Drizzling rain in New York left de Minaur holed up in the Flushing Meadows locker room for six hours, before a break in the weather allowed the Aussie No.2 on court briefly.

But de Minaur only managed to squeeze in one service game before play on all outside courts was suspended for the day eight minutes into his clash with Christian Garin.

De Minaur was leading the Chilean 31st seed 1-0, with Garin 30-love up on serve when play was stopped.