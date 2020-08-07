Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland border restrictions getting tighter. Griffith Street, Coolangatta. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Queensland border restrictions getting tighter. Griffith Street, Coolangatta. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
News

‘I’m nervous’: Worker scared of losing job as border closes

Aisling Brennan
7th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS THE Queensland border prepares to slam shut to NSW and ACT residents this weekend, one Gold Coast woman worries she won't be able to get to work in Byron Bay on Monday.

Restrictions start at 1am on Saturday at the border, forcing anyone without an exemption to quarantine for 14-days in a hotel at their own expense.

This includes Queenslanders, which varies from the last time the border was shut when they could freely cross state lines without any issue.

The Queensland Government has indicated it will provide exemptions for border communities but it is yet to clarify the boundary of that exemption.

With that uncertainty, the 27-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, said she doesn't know whether she'll be able to get to work on Monday, as she commutes daily to Byron Bay from Miami on the Gold Coast.

 

Coronavirus – COVID-19. An electronic sign on the M1 south bound displaying the upcoming Queensland / New South Wales border closure. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Coronavirus – COVID-19. An electronic sign on the M1 south bound displaying the upcoming Queensland / New South Wales border closure. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

 

"I'm pretty nervous about it all as I don't want to loose my job," she said.

"I'm glad the borders are being more controlled as we can see what has happened in the other states.

"I think we all need to ensure we're doing our part to get through this as smoothly as possible.

"But I hate when they don't say anything and then leave it 'til the last minute."

The woman said she is yet to discuss with her employer what will happen if she can't cross the border.

>>SEE MORE: Police warning as huge tailback builds at border

>>SEE MORE: 'Border bubble': Bid to allow Qld tourists into parts of NSW

"It hasn't been discussed as last time the borders closed I was still eligible to get through," she said.

"It would be a huge hit financially, however I am grateful I have a great support network around me.

"I just don't know whether to risk going to work on Monday and not get back in."

The Queensland Government is expected to make further announcements on who will be exempt from the border closures today.

border communities byron bay coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 gold coast miami northern rivers health qld border closure work
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Breaks my heart’: MP slams surgery wait times

        Premium Content ‘Breaks my heart’: MP slams surgery wait times

        News “The list is getting longer and longer so people are waiting longer and longer”

        EDITORIAL: Dismissing drug trends does more damage

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: Dismissing drug trends does more damage

        Opinion Getting them ‘off the streets’ is only half the battle