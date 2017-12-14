'I'm not a conformist': Saunders happy to stay backbencher

NO HARD FEELINGS: MP Bruce Saunders isn't disappointed at not getting a cabinet position.

NO HARD FEELINGS: MP Bruce Saunders isn't disappointed at not getting a cabinet position. Contributed

AS THE new cabinet was sworn in, one name was noticeably absent from the list of new ministers taking on their roles.

But Bruce Saunders isn't too upset about not having a ministerial position, saying he preferred his role on the backbench compared to the 'solidarity' of the cabinet.

FOLLOW MORE FCPOLITICS STORIES HERE

The Maryborough MP was not named as one of the new ministers on the cabinet of the returned Palaszczuk State Government, which was declared on December 8.

The new 18-member ministry was sworn in on Tuesday.

Mr Saunders said he was not disappointed by the result, saying he told the Premier during the campaign he did not want to be considered for any ministerial position.

This is despite Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claiming five assistant ministers will help "strengthen the government's presence and delivery for regional Queensland."

MPs from Gladstone, Keppel, Ipswich and Mackay were among the ministers appointed to the new positions.

Mr Saunders said his position was the Maryborough electorate being placed first.

"When you go into cabinet, you've got to conform to the party line," Mr Saunders said.

"I'm not a conformist, I feel that if you go into that position, that passion goes."

Mr Saunders said he did not want his hands tied with a position in the cabinet, instead preferring to have a position where he could lobby the party for results.

"Being a backbencher means I can lobby and push for a better deal for Maryborough," he said.

"As a minister, it means you can be away for sometime.

"I'm not a person to chase headlines, I honestly believe when you're in an electorate like Maryborough, the number one priority is to look after it."

Mr Saunders was returned to Maryborough with about 14,208 votes.

The new cabinet consists of 25 men and 23 women across Queensland.