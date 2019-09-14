‘I’m not a dog’: Man jailed to avoid snitching

A Mackay man has been sent back to jail after pleading guilty to someone the court heard he did not do.

A Mackay man has been sent back to jail after pleading guilty to someone the court heard he did not do.

A MAN on parole for stabbing a taxi driver to avoid paying his fare will spend more time in prison because he did not want to snitch to police.

Joshua Barry Davis, 24, pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday to a string of charges including possessing explosives (ammunition), obstructing a police officer and possessing used glass pipes.

The court heard Davis was arrested on a return-to-prison warrant on July 11 when police attended a Nebo Road motel in response to reports of gun shots.

In the room shared with his partner and a third unnamed person, officers found two broken pipes and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Despite telling the court the ammunition belonged to the third unnamed person, Davis pleaded guilty and even told police during his arrest he "was not a dog and would take the charges".

The court heard when police confronted Davis, he grabbed cash from the motel room before attempting to run out the door.

Police attempted to stop him and wrestled him to the ground yelling "stop resisting", Police Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said.

Davis also pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a controlled drug and not taking reasonable care with a syringe on June 26.

Defence lawyer Ashley Reynolds said her client was "attempting to rebuild his life" and was concerned about returning to custody when he tried to run from police.

"There had been confusion with his parole. He was worried about whether he was returning to custody for a lengthy time (and) had been in there for nine months," she said.

Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton said he considered Davis's previous criminal offending during sentencing.

Davis was sentenced to two months in custody. Mr Luxton he considered 13 days presentence custody as time already served.