Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Hervey Bay Courthouse.
The Hervey Bay Courthouse.
Crime

“I’m Rumpelstiltskin”: No fairy-tale ending to boozy arrest

Stuart Fast
4th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after an incident with police where he identified himself as fairy tale character Rumpelstiltskin.

Stuart Clark pleaded guilty to two charges, one count of contravening directions of police and one count of obstructing police in a public place while intoxicated.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kim Harwood said at approximately 3:30pm on Sunday, December 6, police were conducting patrols along Bryant Rd in Shailer Park in Loganholme when they spotted two men with backpacks.

“They were unsteady on their feet, swaying side to side and walked out onto the road. Police have stopped and called out to the men, one began to clutch his backpack and run across the road,” she said.

“One of the males grew aggressive, telling the officers ‘you can’t do anything,’ he was grossly intoxicated and was advised it was an offence to be intoxicated in a public place.

“He was asked to provide his name to confirm his identity, he refused … he continued to be uncooperative with police to provide details, he was warned again and advised police he was Rumpelstiltskin.”

Sergeant Harwood said the defendant continued to resist arrest and was subsequently transported to a police station to confirm his identity.

Defence Lawyer Kade Eames said Mr Clark realised he behaved poorly and he was sorry for his actions.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account the defendant’s pleas of guilty when sentencing and imposed one fine for the two offences.

Mr Clark was fined $400 and sentenced to 40 hours community service.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Women behaving badly: Crazy Coast court cases

        Premium Content Women behaving badly: Crazy Coast court cases

        News From twerking wildly in Maccas, to attacking another woman at a bottle shop, to biting a security guard, here are five women who have faced court in recent times on the...

        Bonnick Rd not full, says surprised Gympie council CEO

        Premium Content Bonnick Rd not full, says surprised Gympie council CEO

        News Despite news reports to the contrary, the Gympie council says it has not decided...

        ’Crucial cog’: More upgrades at M’boro hospital

        Premium Content ’Crucial cog’: More upgrades at M’boro hospital

        News Next stage of multimillion-dollar upgrade to start soon.

        REVEALED: Fate of dingoes involved in February attack

        Premium Content REVEALED: Fate of dingoes involved in February attack

        News ‘People are reminded to be wongari safe and not to feed or interact with the...